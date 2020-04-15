Coronavirus Orange County

COVID Orange County update: County opens 2nd COVID-19 testing supersite at OC Fairgrounds

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County moved forward with a major expansion of its testing capacity Wednesday.

The county opened its second testing supersite at the O.C. Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa. It's a large-scale testing center that will be able to handle 1,000 tests a day.

"This site can get people in and out quickly and return their results within 48 to 72 hours," Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel said.

The site consists of a station of tents where visitors check in, get a test kit and other materials and administer the test themselves.

This is the fourth county-run testing center, and second supersite after one opened at the Anaheim Convention Center six weeks ago.

The Costa Mesa site boosts the county's capability to close to 3,800 tests each day. Include private testing sites, and there are up to 10,000 tests available each day in Orange County. Leaders believe this gives people the confidence to move forward and reopen.

The launch of the new supersite comes as Dr. Clayton Chau was officially named county health officer after sitting in the acting role for nearly three months.

For more information or to register for the free testing, go ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.

City News Service contributed to this report.

