AIDS

AIDS2020 Virtual switches to virtual covid-19 conference

AIDS2020 Virtual to dedicate final day to Covid-19 conference
By
Los Angeles (KABC) -- Important advances in COVID-19 research, including promising data on new treatments, were announced today ahead of the virtual COVID-19 Conference, the world's first abstract-driven scientific meeting dedicated to the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 Conference will take place on 10 July (extending into July 11 in some time zones), following the 23rd International AIDS Conference, also known as AIDS 2020: Virtual. Accessible at covid19.aids2020.org, the COVID-19 Conference is open to all and free of charge.

"We convened this conference to tackle the many urgent questions related to COVID-19 epidemiology, prevention, treatment and care," IAS President Anton Pozniak said. "The studies presented at this gathering underwent rigorous scientific vetting and capture critical insights from the front lines in hard-hit communities worldwide."

ABC7's Karl Schmid has been following AIDS2020 Virtual all week as well as having hosted AIDS2020 Virtual Daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleshivhealthaidsanthony faucicovid 19 pandemicsciencecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS
Billy Porter on HIV and the fight to end AIDS
World's largest AIDS conference gets underway virtually
What HIV/AIDS taught us about COVID-19
FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at Lake Piru
LA mayor warns stay-at-home order may return as COVID cases rise
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
High-speed chase ends in Santa Monica, search underway
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
SoCal air quality on July 4th weekend was worst in a decade, officials say
Visitors line up for Downtown Disney's reopening day
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Fire season will be different with COVID-19, Newsom says
5 arrested in gang-related shooting of rapper Pop Smoke in Hollywood Hills
Is it safe for students to return to school in the fall? Doctor weighs in
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
More TOP STORIES News