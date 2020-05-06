Health & Fitness

COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor answers questions on remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity

A Southern California doctor is answering questions about the latest COVID-19 treatments, including the drug remdesivir and donation of plasma from recovered patients.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a search for ways to beat the novel coronavirus, recent developments have included a newly approved drug for emergency treatment and the use of blood plasma from recovered patients.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief medical officer Dignity Health Southern California, talked about subjects that include: the availability of the drug remdesivir as a treatment; the ability to obtain blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat current patients; and what it would take for the population to achieve herd immunity to stop the spread of the virus.

See his analysis of these issues in the video above.

RELATED: Doctor discusses risk of crowds hitting SoCal beaches, small businesses opening

EMBED More News Videos

This weekend, we saw lots of people hitting Southland beaches as experts say models show California may hit its peak in hospitalizations and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessblood donationsdrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus tipscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News