Los Angeles COVID-19 update: Health officials continuing to see alarming spike in cases, hospitalizations

SUNDAY'S UPDATE: July 5, 2020
Los Angeles County is continuing to see an alarming spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.
Officials reported a 41% jump in the last three weeks.
At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is up 35% in the last two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The county's Department of Public Health issued a memo Saturday stating that if this trajectory continues, the number of ICU beds in the county would likely become inadequate in the near future.
SATURDAY'S UPDATE: July 3, 2020
Health experts in Los Angeles County are asking the public to not indulge in traditional holiday activities.
"Please avoid interaction with others who are not within your household. These are small sacrifices for all of us to take in the interest of preventing further transmission," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, the director of L.A. County Health Services.
Appointments won't be available at city and county testing sites until Monday, but more people are being tested in California. Last week, the state ranked 17th in the country in testing and is currently ranked 14th.
Although Mayor Eric Garcetti said he plans to order in, restaurants throughout the county that offer outdoor seating will be open for business.
"Outdoor spaces, properly spaced are very safe. That's not the place you're probably going to get an infection. It's in a closed environment for more than 10 minutes. Six feet or less," Garcetti said.
FRIDAY'S UPDATE: July 3, 2020
Los Angeles County health officials say they will not be putting out daily coronavirus reports on Friday, Saturday or Sunday because the county is updating its data processing systems.
WEDNESDAY'S UPDATE: July 1, 2020
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday confirmed an additional 35 deaths and 2,002 COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth day in a row that the county has reported over 2,000 new cases in one day.
The county's totals now stands at 105,507 confirmed cases and 3,402 deaths, though officials noted that Wednesday's numbers do not account for lab results from one of the larger testing labs.
Officials also highlighted the number of people currently hospitalized, 1,889, which is the largest number of people hospitalized with the virus since early May, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
MONDAY'S UPDATE: June 29, 2020
Health officials said Los Angeles County had more than 100,000 total coronavirus cases so far and reported the highest number of new cases so far on Monday.
Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said there were 2,903 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths. There were also 1,710 patients currently hospitalized.
Several counties in California, including Los Angeles, have seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the closure of bars.
Last week, L.A. County health officials projected that one in 400 individuals were infected with COVID-19 and not isolated. Today, that estimate is at 1 in 140 - marking a threefold increase, it was announced at the briefing.
SUNDAY'S UPDATE: June 28, 2020
Officials said Los Angeles County bars must close following an order Gov. Gavin Newsom issued on Sunday in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
The County Health Officer Order will be amended on Sunday to require that all bars, breweries, brew pubs, pubs, wineries and tasting rooms in the county close "unless they are offering sit-down dine-in meals. This includes closing bar areas in restaurants," according to a news release.
Health officials also confirmed an additional 20 deaths and 2,542 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's totals to 3,305 deaths and 97,894 cases.
SATURDAY'S UPDATE: June 27, 2020
Health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 23 deaths and 2,169 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's totals to 3,285 deaths and 95,371 cases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported "significant increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the testing positivity rate." The 7-day average of new cases was over 1,900; the average two weeks ago was 1,379 cases.
Friday's UPDATE: June 26, 2020
The coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium continued to see long lines and long wait times on Friday at the end of a week in which California set record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, CVS is ramping up its COVID-19 testing by offering more locations with available testing, including many throughout Southern California. The following CVS locations will now have on-site testing available: Anaheim, Long Beach, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Murrieta, Norco, Oxnard and Victorville.
Test results through CVS will take about three days to process, officials said.
Wednesday's UPDATE: June 24, 2020
No COVID-19 testing appointments will be available until this weekend in the city and county of Los Angeles.
Two of the reasons for the testing shortage are a change in vendors and the city is updating its registration platform. L.A. has stopped accepting appointments at city-operated sites as it works to make those changes. Meanwhile, the county is experiencing high demand.
The city says it is working on adding new appointments, and on Monday, June 29, L.A. County will open more than a dozen new testing sites.
TUESDAY'S UPDATE: June 23, 2020
California reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in its daily update Tuesday, the highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began, according to The Associated Press. The state reported a total of 183,073 confirmed cases to date. There have been almost 3.5 million tests conducted in California.
The increase is coming as the state continues to allow more businesses to reopen.
State officials note that the more critical numbers reflecting hospitalization rates are showing only a "slight uptick" in the 14-day average. There are 3,868 hospitalizations involving confirmed cases with 1,225 in the ICU. There are another 1,197 hospitalizations that are suspected, but not confirmed cases, with 196 in the ICU.
Overall there have been 5,550 fatalities in the state, a one-day increase of 65 deaths.
* * *
Anyone trying to register online for free COVID-19 testing in Los Angeles city and county may be having difficulty making an appointment, officials said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the system was showing that all available appointments were taken.
This is due to at least two reasons:
1. The city of Los Angeles is temporarily not allowing appointments past Wednesday, June 24 as the city moves to a new vendor and registration platform. The city has also been paring down its testing sites and available slots.
2. The county's testing sites outside the city are full through the end of the week. Later on Tuesday, the county expects to make appointment slots available for this coming weekend. The county is also planning to open additional testing sites next week.
There may be other options for immediate testing, including private health providers and free sites run independent of the city and county. More information on testing is available here.