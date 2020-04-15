Los Angeles COVID-19 update: County confirms 978 new cases, 22 new deaths

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
MONDAY'S UPDATE: June 1, 2020
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials confirmed 978 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 22 additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 55,968 cases and 2,384 fatalities.
In addition to the latest figures, Dr. Barbara Ferrer also commented on the death of George Floyd. She tied together Floyd's death and the impact of COVID-19 on the black community in Los Angeles County.
"We know that black Americans fair worse than other groups on virtually every measure of health status. And it has become all too common to blame this on individual behaviors, when in fact, the since is clear. The root cause of health inequity is racism and discrimination and how it limits access to the very opportunities and resources each of us need for optimal health and well-being. Science also tells us that lifetime stress associated with experiences of daily acts of discrimination and oppression play a major role."
FRIDAY'S UPDATE: May 29, 2020
5 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the "L.A. Al Fresco" program which will offer temporary, no-cost allowances for restaurants to provide outdoor dining on sidewalks and private parking lots in Los Angeles. More information about the program can be found here.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 50 deaths and nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. County pubic health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the 1,824 cases that they reported includes a backlog of some 500 cases from one testing lab.
The region's total case count now stands at 51,562.
12 p.m.
Los Angeles County restaurants are allowed to reopen for limited dine-in service, as could hair salons, with the state on Friday approving the county's request to move deeper into California's roadmap for restarting the economy.
THURSDAY'S UPDATE: May 28, 2020
The number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus increased to 2,241 in Los Angeles County, with officials on Thursday confirming an additional 48 deaths and 1,094 new cases of COVID-19. The region's total case count now stands at 49,774.
There are currently 1,477 individuals hospitalized with the virus, 27 percent of which are in the ICU, authorities said.
WEDNESDAY'S UPDATE: May 27, 2020
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday confirmed an additional 933 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the county, bringing the region's totals to 48,700 cases and 2,195 fatalities. Currently, there are a total of 1,477 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, authorities said.
TUESDAY'S UPDATE: May 26, 2020
Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday reported 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total of new cases in the region since the onset of the pandemic. However, county officials said the large number is partially due to a backlog in testing results.
Officials also reported an additional 27 deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 2,143.
MONDAY'S UPDATE: May 25, 2020
Officials on Monday confirmed an additional 1,047 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 2,116. The total number of positive cases across the county now stands at 46,018.
SUNDAY'S UPDATE: May 24, 2020
Officials on Sunday confirmed an additional 14 deaths in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 2,104, and 940 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases across the county now stands at 44,988.
SATURDAY'S UPDATE: May 23, 2020
Officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 41 deaths in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 2,090, and 1,032 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of positive cases across the county now stands at 44,055.
Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions and 14 percent of individuals who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized at one point.
FRIDAY'S UPDATE: May 22, 2020
5 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday that parking lots at Cabrillo Beach and Venice Beach have been allowed to reopen.
During his coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mayor Garcetti also made the announcement that the Los Angeles River will reopen for recreation on Monday. Walking and biking will be permitted -- and visitors should wear masks or face shields and practice physical distancing. More information can be found here.
1 p.m.
The COVID-19 death rate is four times higher for L.A. County residents living in poverty compared to those who are not, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said on Friday.
"We continue to see that people who live in areas with high rates of poverty have now almost four times the rate of deaths from COVID-19 at 41 deaths per 100,000 people compared with those people who are living in communities with very low poverty levels, where the death rates are 11 deaths per 100,000. The data remains deeply disturbing and it will require a lot of collaboration and work with our partners to address the inequities," Ferrer said at the daily county briefing.
Also at the briefing, Ferrer confirmed an additional 35 deaths and 1,072 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 2,049 fatalities and 43,052 cases.
May 21, 2020
Officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 46 deaths and 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's total to 42,037 confirmed cases.
The county reached a "very sad milestone" as county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced that the region now has seen over 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths. That figure puts the rate of death at more than 20 deaths per 100,000 people in L.A. County.
That's a stark comparison to San Francisco County, which has only seen 37 deaths as of May 20, with just about four deaths per 100,000 people. New York City on the other hand has a death rate of about 240 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. The city has seen nearly 21,000 COVID-19 deaths.
May 20, 2020
1 p.m.
Health officials on Wednesday confirmed an additional 57 deaths and 1,324 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. There are now 40,857 positive coronavirus cases and 1,970 total deaths across the county.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the sharp increase in new cases is due to a backlog from testing over the weekend.
4 a.m.
The state-funded Los Angeles Surge Hospital is expected to close at the end of June.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the hospital opened five weeks ago at the former Saint Vincent Medical Center to treat an anticipated overflow of coronavirus cases.
A source in Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration told the Times that it was set up to handle as many as 270 patients a day but has never had more than 25 patients at a time.
May 19, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says pet groomers and car washes are now allowed to reopen.
The city and county have slowly been allowing different types of retail businesses to operate for curbside pickup. Garcetti said as of Tuesday that now applies to retail pet groomers, mobile pet grooming services and staffed car washes. Previously only automated and self-service car washes were allowed to open.
Those businesses must still follow the county's protocol for businesses. That means they are open for curbside service, but customers may not go inside. Mobile pet groomers must maintain social distancing and are not allowed to go inside customers' homes.
"Customers will be allowed to drop off and pick up their pets outside the store," Garcetti said. "But like other retail that has opened, only employees can enter these shops, so you must give your pet to the groomer outside the store."
The county's business operating protocols are available here.
2:30 p.m.
Officials on Tuesday confirmed an additional 76 deaths and 1,183 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. In total, there are now 39,573 positive cases and 1,913 deaths across the county.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the jump in new cases is due to a backlog from testing over the weekend.
Officials announced Tuesday they are aiming for a "safe reopening" of Los Angeles County as early as July 4. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed a goal for reopening on July 4 during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force on Tuesday.
May 18, 2020
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out early guidance for much of the state to move into further reopening in the coming weeks, including hair salons and even sporting events. California is relaxing some of its reopening criteria and that could mean most of the state may soon be offering services such as dining at restaurants. The criteria announced Monday by Gov. Newsom applies to counties that want to reopen faster than the state. While retail may open for curbside pickup statewide, restrictions on dining in at restaurants and other services are still in place statewide. Newsom estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.
1 p.m.
Officials on Monday confirmed an additional 18 deaths and 477 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. In total, there are now 38,451 positive cases and 1,839 deaths across the county.
County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted that the relatively low number of new cases is partly due to the fact that most testing labs are closed over the weekend.
May 17, 2020
3 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday confirmed an additional 29 additional deaths and 694 new COVID-19 cases. In total, there are now 37, 974 cases and 1,821 deaths in the county.
9 a.m.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is pushing for rapid COVID-19 testing for every person arrested by the LAPD.
Moore says he wants the testing that provides results in 15 minutes and he's asking the city of L.A. to provide the equipment, though the accuracy of those rapid tests is still in question.
He says jails are currently testing new arrives, but those results show up in days, not minutes, adding that faster test results could help isolate sick detainees.
May 16, 2020
3 p.m.
Officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 40 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,073 new cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 1,793 and total case count to 37,303.
May 15, 2020
1 p.m.
Officials on Friday confirmed an additional 47 coronavirus-related deaths and 962 new cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 1,755 and total case count to 36,259.
6 a.m.
For the first time in about two months, Los Angeles County couples will be able to make marriage license appointments starting Monday.
The L.A. County Registrar Recorder and County Clerk closed their offices in March.
Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented an executive order allowing marriage licenses to be issued using video conferencing.
5 a.m.
The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that 17 recruits tested positive for coronavirus.
Among them are nine police officer recruits and eight jailer trainees at the Ahmanson Recruit Training Center.
Officials told the Los Angeles Times that they are now implementing weekly testing for academy classes and instructors.
May 14, 2020
Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 51 deaths and 925 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the totals to 1,709 fatalities and 35,329 cases. In addition, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced that 865 people who were living in institutional settings died from COVID-19, representing 51% of all deaths in the county. Thursday was the first day deaths in institutional settings accounted for more than half of all deaths in the county.
May 13, 2020
Officials on Wednesday confirmed an additional 47 deaths and 1,659 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's total to 34,428
May 12, 2020
2 p.m.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County now stands at 33,180 after health officials on Sunday announced 45 additional COVID-19 deaths and 961 new cases. The region's death toll increased to 1,613.
1 p.m.
The LAUSD is moving forward with its typical summer school session next month - but this year it will be "online only" starting on June 24. Students can sign up for classes starting next Monday. Also the L.A. Archdiocese says its 265 Catholic Schools will continue remote learning through the end of the academic year. The archdiocese serves about 73,000 students in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials are recommending that the stay-at-home order be extended for the next three months as the region continues efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
At a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, county Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the order will "with all certainty" be extended unless there is a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."
May 11, 2020
1 p.m.
Officials on Monday confirmed an additional 39 coronavirus-related deaths in Los Angeles County as well as 591 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's case total to 32,258. The county's death toll now stands at 1,569.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the lower numbers reflect that many testing labs are closed over the weekend.
Nearly 1,700 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, but Ferrer said there has been a "small but steady decrease."
4 a.m.
Los Angeles County beaches are inching closer to reopening, with officials eyeing midweek for active recreational activities to resume with a range of new guidelines.
A spokesperson for the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors said the opening day has not been solidified yet, but officials are working on a four-phase plan to gradually lift restrictions.
The initial stage would reportedly allow beaches to open from sunrise to sunset but would not allow people to set up umbrellas or congregate in groups.