Coronavirus: Black residents of L.A. County disproportionately affected by COVID-19, early data shows

Latino 28%

White 27%

Asian 19%

Black 17%

Other race/ethnicity 9%

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6084936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci address the impact of the coronavirus on minority communities.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the coronavirus death toll continued to mount in Los Angeles County this week, health officials said preliminary data showed that the virus' mortality rate among African American residents has been slightly higher than other racial groups.Racial data was available for only 93 of the deceased victims of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. That number represented only 57% of the number of people who had died in the county as of Tuesday.A breakdown of the information, released by the health department, indicated the respective demographics of the 93 victims by percentage:"When we look at these numbers by the total population of each group, African-Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races and ethnicities, and we will be watching this closely as we gather more information about the remaining 43% of people who have passed away," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director.Ferrer acknowledged that while testing has been increasing across the county, data indicates that wealthier communities have much better access to the tests."People who are living in wealthier communities have had, in fact, better access to testing and have been tested more than people living in communities where income levels are much lower," Ferrer said. "We will be producing a complete report on what we know about access to lab testing by early next week."On Wednesday, the coronavirus death toll rose to 198 as the total number of cases in the county increased to 7,530.Meanwhile, new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seemed to indicate a similarly disturbing trend on a national scale.According to the CDC, even though the racial breakdown from the population in the report was 59% white, 14% Latino and 18% black, 45% of hospitalized coronavirus patients were white and 8% were Latino, while 33% were black, "suggesting that black populations might be disproportionately affected by COVID-19."Officials cautioned that the data was pulled from a small sample size during a limited time frame -- 14 states during the month of March -- and race and ethnicity data was only available from 580 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, out of a total of 1,482 patients in the CDC report.