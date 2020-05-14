Coronavirus crisis: Child-care program is expanded to benefit LA's emergency responders, Garcetti announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6155454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of 11 day care centers throughout L.A. have incorporated new safety measures to protect staff and children from COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expanding a child-care program, making it available to the city's emergency responders.The program had initially been offered to health-care workers.Garcetti said the expansion will benefit employees of the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment department.The program is needed to help protect workers' families while the essential employees protect the public during the coronavirus crisis, the mayor said.