Ontario: Coronavirus mass-vaccination site opens at convention center

A long line was seen outside the convention center, where those who drive to the location are required to park their vehicle and enter the building - unlike at drive-up vaccination sites like the one at Dodger Stadium.
The number of people that the Ontario clinic can accommodate continued to fluctuate. As late as Wednesday evening, only 200 appointments were available. Later, another 100 slots became available and were quickly reserved.
Residents were urged to continually check the San Bernardino County website for updates on registration.
The vaccination clinic at the convention center marks the fourth of its kind in the county and the second one in Ontario. The others are located in Hesperia and San Bernardino.