LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The uptick in COVID-19 cases has continuously been reaching record numbers in Los Angeles County, putting most of California under the stay-at-home order.
Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at UCLA, talked to Eyewitness News about the latest issues surrounding the coronavirus and developments in the vaccine.
Dr. Yang also answered several viewers' questions on the matter.
For his full discussion of COVID-19, vaccines and related issues, watch the video above.
UCLA expert in infectious diseases answers your questions about COVID-19 and vaccines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More