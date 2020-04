EMBED >More News Videos Certain skin rashes are emerging as possible symptoms of COVID-19, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology.

Doctors say there may be a new symptom of coronavirus they are calling "Covid Toes."Doctors treating patients with COVID-19 say they're finding red, purple, or blue lesions on some people's toes.Most of these patients are in their teens and 20's.They say more testing needs to be done to see if the lesions are truly linked to COVID-19, but that it appears to be more than a coincidence.