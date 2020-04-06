Coronavirus

COVID updates: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom and Southern California health officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m. Memorial Day commemoration at Los Angeles National Cemetery
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
12 p.m.: Warbirds perform flyover on Memorial Day
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti briefing
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

