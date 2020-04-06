Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from San Bernardino and LA counties, Gov. Newsom and Los Angeles city officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

11 a.m. San Bernardino County briefing
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus update
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
Sens. Harris, Sanders, Markey propose $2K monthly payments amid pandemic
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
LA County flower shops among businesses allowed to reopen
Show More
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
VP Pence's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News