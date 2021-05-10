COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Dracula's castle in Romania

By Stephen McGrath, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

US sees record air travel as vaccine clinics expand

BUCHAREST -- At Dracula's castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania's Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula's home in Bram Stoker's 19th-century gothic novel "Dracula."

Every weekend through May "vaccination marathons" will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

"We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle," Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a "vaccination diploma," which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

"Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle's) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments," Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend - when nearly 400 people were vaccinated - Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a "return to normality."

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock "vaccination marathon" events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
LA to offer COVID-19 shots at city-run sites without appointment
Lancaster raffling scholarships for vaccinated teens
India's daily COVID death toll surpasses 4,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
Get paid to take a nap for new study
Mother Day's party in Hollywood turns deadly after shooting
Bill and Melinda Gates divorce was in the works for 2 years
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Show More
Great Wolf Lodge in OC has 200 jobs up for grabs
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Newsom declares drought emergency for 39 CA counties
Caitlyn Jenner: CA immigrants should have path to citizenship
Another shooting reported on SoCal roads
More TOP STORIES News