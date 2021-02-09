COVID-19 vaccination site opens in South Park, part of effort to reach communities hit hardest hit by pandemic

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mobile COVID-19 vaccination site is now open in South Park. It's part of an effort to put the vaccines within reach of the communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Seniors and health care workers living in South LA's 9th district are happily rolling up their sleeves to get doses of the life-saving coronavirus vaccine.First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being provided at the South Park Recreation Center. 77-year old Lawrence Taylor happily received his first dose."I woke up just in time and I'm so thrilled and happy to be here," said Taylor.It's a four day blitz. Councilman Curren Price organized mobile vaccination units."Many people are frustrated. They can't call in, they don't want to wait in line, they can't log into a computer. And so we're just trying to make it easier for our residents to get the vaccine," said Price.In LA County, more than one million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Half of those administered have gone to white and Latino individuals. Health officials say a shockingly low number of Black residents have received it, and accessibility is largely to blame."Sometimes people don't have a car, don't have a way to get to the vaccination locations," said Price. "So we're picking people up from at churches, community groups."You must be 65 and older or a health worker in the 9th district to get the shot. And preregistration is required.Call 323-846-2651 to schedule an appointment."Everyone is afraid, they're scared. So we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to reassure people that help is on the way," said Price. "That they will be able to get vaccine and that we can get back to a life of normalcy."