COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution

The next few weeks will likely see a lot of action as U.S. regulators assess COVID-19 vaccines and state officials get ready to start giving the shots to people. Shots for at most 20 million people are expected by year's end.

A timeline of what happened and what to expect in the coming days:

December 1


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee votes on who should be first in line to receive vaccinations.

December 4


Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and where they should be shipped.

December 10



Food and Drug Administration advisers meet to debate if there's enough evidence for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Sometime after the meeting, the FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Moncef Slaoui discusses Operation Warp Speed and the possible first doses of vaccine to be distributed as well as a hopeful timeline for FDA authorization.



December 11


Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Moderna vaccine and where they should be shipped.

December 17



FDA advisers meet to debate evidence behind the Moderna vaccine. The FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use sometime after the meeting.

Once the FDA authorizes emergency use of either vaccine:



  • Within 24 hours: "Phase 1a" of rollout begins. Private shippers would send shots to each state's predetermined locations, such as hospitals. Health workers would give first shots to people per states' plans, with people working in health care likely at the front of the line.


  • Second doses: For Pfizer's vaccine, the second dose is given three weeks after the first. For Moderna's, the second shot comes four weeks after the first.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessfdacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
    Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
    COVID-19 VACCINE
    Russia opens dozens of coronavirus vaccination centers
    NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
    World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
    Getting COVID vaccines to communities of color is key to ending pandemic
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    SoCal ICU capacity drops below 15%, triggering stay-at-home order
    Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
    Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
    Father arrested after his 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster
    Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
    Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
    High school football player arrested after attacking ref
    Show More
    Blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry
    LA County reports 8,860 new COVID-19 cases, shatters record again
    Family says man died of COVID in CA prison just months before his release
    Here's how SoCal lockdown will affect you
    OC boy, 2, pronounced dead after being found in pool
    More TOP STORIES News