Cal State University suspends study-abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea amid coronavirus concerns

Individual campuses are being asked to review international programs and travel based on each program location and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning level for that country, according to a memo from the university's board of trustees, written by Cal State's executive vice chancellor Steve Relyea.
There have been no confirmed cases reported at any of the 23 Cal State campuses.
More than 22 million Californians now eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings
Meanwhile, novel coronavirus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide.
The virus, which has killed nearly 3,400 people, edged into more U.S. states, popped up in at least four new countries and even breached the halls of the Vatican.
At the White House, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight the coronavirus and an official said Trump's administration was considering some type of support to hard-hit industries like travel and tourism.