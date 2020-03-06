Cal State University suspends study-abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5990638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Under the direction of Gov. Newsom, the Department of Managed Health Care directed all commercial and Medi-Cal health plans to immediately reduce the cost-sharing to zero for all medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- The California State University system has suspended study-abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea over concerns about the novel coronavirus.Individual campuses are being asked to review international programs and travel based on each program location and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning level for that country, according to a memo from the university's board of trustees, written by Cal State's executive vice chancellor Steve Relyea.There have been no confirmed cases reported at any of the 23 Cal State campuses.Meanwhile, novel coronavirus hit a milestone Friday, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide.The virus, which has killed nearly 3,400 people, edged into more U.S. states, popped up in at least four new countries and even breached the halls of the Vatican.At the White House, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight the coronavirus and an official said Trump's administration was considering some type of support to hard-hit industries like travel and tourism.