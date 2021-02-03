Health & Fitness

COVID-19: Cal State Los Angeles to become mass vaccination site

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State University Los Angeles will become one of two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites in the state where officials expect to administer thousands of shots each day.

The new sites are part of an effort to establish 100 vaccination supersites nationwide in the Biden administration's first 100 days. They will be co-run by FEMA and Cal Office of Emergency Services.

FEMA will provide resources and staffing to establish the vaccination centers. The plan is to start with 6,000 doses per day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the partnership on Wednesday at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, which will be another vaccination site.

Both sites will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 16.

The locations were chosen to help to ensure communities that are typically left behind received vaccines, the governor said.

Gov. Newsom said the state would be receiving an additional 1,060,000 doses of the vaccine this week but recognized that low supply was affecting areas across the state.

Several vaccination sites across the state have had to pause administering the first doses of the vaccine due to short supply.

Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID-19 vaccines starting next week
EMBED More News Videos

CVS Pharmacies will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced on Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidencovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces mass vaccination sites in Oakland, LA
Suspect arrested after 6-hour chase through SoCal
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
Trader Joe's increases 'thank you' pay amid pandemic
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Laguna Beach officials debate making outdoor dining promenade permanent
Palmdale hit and run: Vigil held for 2 teens killed in violent crash
Show More
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
Pediatricians call for L.A. County schools to reopen
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
OC hospital interpreter bridges gap for Spanish-speaking patients
More TOP STORIES News