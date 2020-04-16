Coronavirus California

Cuties donates millions of mandarins to healthcare workers in Southern California amid coronavirus pandemic

The company says its thankful for all of their hard work and fearless efforts during the global pandemic.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- It's a healthy snack for those on the front lines of coronavirus crisis.

"Cuties" is donating 2.5 million of its popular mandarins to healthcare workers at 28 hospitals in Southern California.

The company says its thankful for all of their hard work and fearless efforts during the global pandemic.

The cuties will begin arriving on Thursday.

The hospitals include Cedars-Sinai, UCLA, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
