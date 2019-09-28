Health & Fitness

CVS Pharmacy suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears

(Shutterstock)

CVS Pharmacy announced Saturday that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health-brand ranitidine products until further notice

The announcement comes in response to an alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.

While Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending patients stop taking these products, customers can still return the products to CVS for a refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief.

CVS says they will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 blockers including Pepcid, Tagamet, and other equivalents.
