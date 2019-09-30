Health & Fitness

CVS Pharmacy suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears

CVS Pharmacy announced Saturday that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health-brand ranitidine products until further notice

The announcement comes in response to an alert from the FDA that ranitidine products may contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.

While Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending patients stop taking these products, customers can still return the products to CVS for a refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief.

CVS says they will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 blockers including Pepcid, Tagamet, and other equivalents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdacvsdrugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for So Cal drivers
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown, begins a ten day period of repentance, reflection
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Thousands gather for 5K Walk/ Run for Suicide Prevention in Westchester
Woman missing after leaving Van Nuys care facility
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Horrific crash leaves driver dead, 4 injured in Inglewood
Bucs hand LA Rams first loss of the season in wild game, 55-40
1 dead, 3 injured following fiery crash in Big Tujunga Cyn
Arrest made in vandalism on Korean comfort women in Glendale
Little League facility 'destroyed' by vandals in Marina del Rey
More TOP STORIES News