Coronavirus

CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited guidance from the CDC that advises people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscvsprescription drugs
CORONAVIRUS
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
8-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
Show More
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
3 children injured, driver suspected of DUI in North Hills crash
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
Outreach focuses on LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News