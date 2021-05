CVS, Walmart offering walk-in vaccination without appointment

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Garcetti announced that Dodger Stadium will "wind down" COVID-19 vaccination operations by the end of next month.

CVS and Walmart are joining a growing number of sites across the country that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment.CVS announced Wednesday it is providing the vaccine on a walk-in basis with no advance appointment necessary. The pharmacy chain, which has 1115 locations in California, also offers same-day scheduling with appointments available within an hour of signing up.As of Wednesday CVS Health has administered more than 17 million doses across the United States.Target stores that have a CVS pharmacy are also offering a bonus for those who get vaccinated there: a $5 store coupon. Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations are also offering walk-in vaccine appointments, in addition to scheduled appointments in all 308 locations across California, among 5,100 nationwide.The company has also launched a Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage vaccination, including sending mobile clinics into communities and to events and gatherings.You do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to receive a vaccination at the store pharmacy.