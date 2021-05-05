Health & Fitness

CVS, Walmart offering walk-in vaccination without appointment

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

CVS, Walmart offering walk-in vaccination

CVS and Walmart are joining a growing number of sites across the country that are offering COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment.

CVS announced Wednesday it is providing the vaccine on a walk-in basis with no advance appointment necessary. The pharmacy chain, which has 1115 locations in California, also offers same-day scheduling with appointments available within an hour of signing up.

As of Wednesday CVS Health has administered more than 17 million doses across the United States.

Target stores that have a CVS pharmacy are also offering a bonus for those who get vaccinated there: a $5 store coupon.

RELATED: Dodger Stadium offering walk-in vaccinations as it winds down operations
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Garcetti announced that Dodger Stadium will "wind down" COVID-19 vaccination operations by the end of next month.



Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations are also offering walk-in vaccine appointments, in addition to scheduled appointments in all 308 locations across California, among 5,100 nationwide.

The company has also launched a Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage vaccination, including sending mobile clinics into communities and to events and gatherings.

You do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to receive a vaccination at the store pharmacy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescvscovid 19 vaccinewalmarttarget
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens of migrant kids at SoCal sites treated for COVID-19
Court upholds Newsom's use of emergency powers during pandemic
Bay Area students found guilty in killing of Italian officer
Texas House initially passes bill that could ban abortions at 6 weeks
Los Feliz encampment: Homeless camp or drug dealing hub?
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
LA program cuts red tape for homeowners looking to expand property
Show More
Monterey Bay Aquarium reopening: What to know before you visit
Woman wants vaccine despite threat of severe allergic reaction
Pasadena health order takes effect, moving city into yellow COVID tier
Arson suspect charged with setting fire to historic San Gabriel Mission
Remote learning gave some Black students reprieve from racism: parents
More TOP STORIES News