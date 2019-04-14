Health & Fitness

Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with his kids

MISSOULA, Montana -- A 40-year-old man completely changed his life to become a better father and husband by being healthier.

It all started when Jeremiah Peterson went on a hiking trip with his children.

"Instead of remembering all the good memories we had made on this trip, all I can remember is this one thing that kept playing in my head over and over again," Jeremiah wrote on his Instagram. "I found myself running out of breath and having to take breaks way before my 9, 7, and 6-year-old kids."

Peterson realized he needed to make a change. In just six months, he's lost 92 pounds and is almost unrecognizable.



Peterson follows a strict keto diet and intensive regular exercise. For half a year, he spent two hours hiking and an hour in the gym daily. He went from size 42 in jeans to a 33.

Jeremiah credits his children with inspiring him to make changes to his lifestyle.

