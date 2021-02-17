LA Galaxy, Dignity Health come together to provide 20,000 COVID vaccines to underserved community

CARSON (KABC) -- Dignity Health and the LA Galaxy came together to provide 20,000 COVID vaccinations at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. One local resident said she was hesitant about getting the vaccine but her family encouraged her to come to the event."My daughters kept talking to me about it, 'Mom are you sure? Do you want it?' I talked to my brother and a few friends and they were OK with it. So I said OK I'm going to get it too," said Peggy Harris.Another man said it was his friend getting sick from the virus that served as a wake-up call for him to get vaccinated."We went bowling for the first time in a year and one of my friends is deathly ill and probably not going to make it. It was a reality check and said you know what we need to get this shot right now and that's why we're here," said Guy Patalano.The vaccinations are by appointment only, made online. Dignity Health is vaccinating anyone over 65 or in a qualifying industry. It made one teacher hopeful that she'll get to see her students again soon."It's very important with me because I work with children and I'm a school teacher but I have some medical conditions and it was extremely important for me to get vaccinated and get back to the classroom as soon as possible," said Elizabeth Lebron.The LA Galaxy and Dignity Heath Sports Park are proud to bring the vaccinations to an underserved community that doesn't normally have consistent access to healthcare."We are just so fortunate to be in this community we absolutely love this community but to be able to bring this here we are just so grateful to give this opportunity to all of our residents," said Katie Pandolfo, GM Dignity Health Sports Park.