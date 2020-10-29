Disneyland Paris shuts down again as France enters lockdown

PARIS -- Disneyland Paris is temporarily closing again as France enters a second nationwide lockdown to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.The closure starts at the end of the day on Thursday and is "in line with the latest direction from the French authorities," Disneyland Paris said in a statement.It hopes to open for the holiday season and will be taking reservations from December 19 through January 3 "based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time," it added. The theme park will be shut from January 4 through February 12.France's President Emmanuel Macron announced a new nationwide lockdown on Wednesday that he said will last until December 1 "at minimum." Non-essential businesses, restaurants and bars will be closed starting Monday as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases that hospitals warn could cause capacity issues.The shutdown will come as a fresh blow to Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products business, which suffered a $6.2 billion decline in revenue in the first half of the calendar year, compared to the same period in 2019. All 12 of its parks in North America, Asia and Europe were closed between March and May.While Disney has since reopened theme parks in Shanghai and Florida, Disneyland remains closed in California. The company said last month that it is laying off 28,000 people, or more than a quarter of workers in its parks and resorts business.Earlier this month, Disney unveiled a major reorganization of its media and entertainment business, highlighting the company's focus on growing its streaming service Disney+.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.