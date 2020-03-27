Coronavirus

Coronavirus: DMV closing all field offices starting tomorrow, moving some services online

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

All in-office appointments are being canceled for now, and customers are asked to check the DMV's website for future appointment availability.

The DMV says its field offices will shift their operations online and reopen virtually on April 2.

Customers will be able to complete vehicle title transfers and renew vehicle registration renewals by visiting their virtual field offices from April 2. They will have more options as the DMV expands its online functions.

The deadline for REAL ID compliance has already been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The original deadline was set for October 2020.

