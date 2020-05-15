Coronavirus

Doctors share new information on possible link between inflammatory conditions, coronavirus in children

PIMS and Kawasaki Disease are similar inflammatory conditions, which doctors believe are both in some way connected to COVID-19.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doctors researching COVID-19 have come up with new information about the pediatric disorder now striking kids who have coronavirus antibodies.

On Thursday night, 8-year-old Jayden Hardowar of New York City was finally back home.

But for two weeks he was in hospital after suffering from a days-long fever and then cardiac arrest. Doctors gave him the same medication used to treat patients with Kawasaki Disease.

"Jayden has come around. He can walk on his own right now. He starts to talk and that was one of our concerns," said Roup Hardowar, Jayden's father.

Doctors say Jayden suffered from Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS).

PIMS and Kawasaki Disease are similar inflammatory conditions, which they believe are both in some way connected to COVID-19. Jayden has tested negative for active COVID-19, but tested positive for the antibodies.

Doctors in Los Angeles are also seeing a spike in the mysterious symptoms in children.

"Now, we're realizing we're dealing with something new. Something that may have quite a broad spectrum of disease," said Dr. Jacqueline Szmuszkovicz, a pediatric cardiologist.

Doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles are seeing a range of symptoms. Some with mild symptoms while others have severe symptoms, like toxic shock. In April, three patients who developed Kawasaki-like symptoms tested antibody positive.

Those three patients range in age from 8 months old to 2 years old and have all been successfully discharged.

"We recently diagnosed a fourth patient with PIMS, whose currently in our hospital and is in critical condition at this time," said Szmuszkovicz.

Doctors are urging parents to look for symptoms like rash, bloodshot eyes, high fever and swollen hands or feet. Persistent fever in both children and infants is also a potential concern.

What parents should know about rare condition that affects some kids with COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, discusses the new mysterious disease and how COVID-19 affects kids.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthchildrencoronaviruspediatric multi system inflammatory syndromecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
Military flyovers honor front-line workers battling COVID in SoCal
Carnival to lay off hundreds in California, other states
Mental health tips for coping during a pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
L.A. County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Hospital ship USNS Mercy leaving LA, returning to San Diego
Carnival to lay off hundreds in California, other states
Vitamin D and COVID-19: SoCal doctor explains the connection
KABC Honored With the Overall Excellence Award
Military flyovers honor front-line workers battling COVID in SoCal
Show More
As revenues plummet, California budget cuts billions
Job hunting? Experts answer your questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
51% of all COVID-19 deaths in LA County were residents in 'institutional settings'
'Think outside the box': UCR recruiter gives college grads tips on job hunt
Trading film gear for PPE: SoCal woman gets back to work in new field
More TOP STORIES News