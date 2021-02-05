COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH TODAY: Doctors to discuss vaccine disparities among Latino community at virtual town hall

Join ABC7 at 5:30 p.m. Friday for our latest virtual town hall, Vaccine Watch: Latino Impact.

We will dedicate the entire half-hour to discussing vaccine disparities among the Latino community.

ABC7 Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador will speak with a team of doctors.

Watch the town hall live on ABC7, or by streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.
