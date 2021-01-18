Health & Fitness

Dodger Stadium becomes one of largest COVID-19 vaccination sites in US

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium is now operating as one of the nation's largest covid-19 vaccination sites. Currently, only healthcare workers and residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities are eligible to receive the shots, but some worry about a vaccine shortage.

Actor Sean Penn's nonprofit Core Response is working with the city. The group's co-founder said Dodger Stadium is running out of doses.

"On site, we will have enough supply to provide at least until Wednesday," said Ann Lee, co-founder and chief executive officer of Core Response.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department says additional doses of vaccine are expected to arrive on Tuesday but they don't say how many.

California health officials say vaccine supplies are not doled out by the state, they're shipped directly from the manufacturer to individual sites.

Los Angeles County is expanding capacity for vaccine distribution, preparing to open five more large-scale sites on Tuesday at locations including, Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex and Cal State University Northridge.

Each site will be able to administer shots to around 4,000 people per day.

In Pasadena, residents 75 and older will be able to get vaccinated this week. The city is holding a drive-thru clinic at Victory Park Recreation Center. Appointments are required and you must have proof of age and residency.

Supervisors urge LA County to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 and over
Two Los Angeles County Supervisors are now pushing for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65 and older.

