Coronavirus

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age. Research is still underway, but children under age 10 seem to be less likely than older kids to transmit the virus to other children and adults.

Children generally don't appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults when they're infected. Some evidence suggests that may be particularly true for younger kids. That might help explain why they appear less likely to spread the virus - they're less likely to be coughing and sneezing.

Some of the latest evidence comes from a recent report that showed infected children in Utah day care centers and day camps spread the virus to family members, including siblings. That suggested very young children with no symptoms or very mild ones can spread infection, but that the rate of spread was low.

RELATED: Kids can test positive for COVID-19 and antibodies simultaneously, study suggests
EMBED More News Videos

MASK TIPS: Most children returning to in-person learning will be required to wear a mask, so we tapped into an expert for advice on making kids comfortable.



A large study from South Korea suggested that kids aged 10 and up may spread the virus more easily to family members than younger kids, and might even spread it as easily as adults.

Spread among children was also suspected in an outbreak at a Georgia summer camp.

With other respiratory viruses, "young children are the germ factories. In this case, it's different and we don't really know why," said Dr. Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Broadway fiddler, partner take music online during pandemic
Trump holds news conference at White House: WATCH LIVE
Missouri gov., opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
1 fatally shot by OC sheriff's deputies in San Clemente
Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured QB's lung
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
Bobcat Fire containment more than doubles to 38%
Gyms reopen after Riverside County moves into red tier
California State University system appoints 1st Mexican-American chancellor
DTLA restaurant donates 200 meals per month
More TOP STORIES News