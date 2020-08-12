Health & Fitness

Drive-up vaccine clinic stresses importance of keeping school age children up-to-date with vaccines amid COVID-19

Hollywood clinic organizes Covid-19 socially distant vaccine drive-up for children before they head back to school
By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Saban Community Clinic in Hollywood is looking to encourage more parents to get their children up-to-date with their vaccines amid COVID-19. The clinic organized a vaccine drive for children before the start of the new school year.

"As a pediatrician one of the most, probably the most important things I do is vaccinate children," said Dr. Tiffany Fischman, a pediatrician with the Saban Community Clinic.

This year, of course, is very different.

"I think people are afraid of getting sick," said Fischman. "A lot of these people have had family members who have had covid, who maybe suffered from it, maybe passed away even, so we have to be really understanding of that."

While some families are choosing to walk up, others are able to drive up and stay in their cars from start to finish.

"We're already seeing patients as it is outside in the parking lot when they're sick sometimes, so this actually takes on a new level during a pandemic," said Fischman.

A recent nationwide poll showed that 16% of parents have not vaccinated their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In California, vaccines administered to children have plummeted by more than 40%.

"We're protecting against illnesses that we more or less don't see anymore. If we start not vaccinating children, they're going to start getting these illnesses again and we're going to see a lot more scary things even than COVID-19," said Fischman. "Hopefully this is a more welcoming environment and makes people feel safe and secure to come and get their kids vaccinated."
