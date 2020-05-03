Coronavirus

Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome' amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling it "devastatingly worrisome" to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She tells "Fox News Sunday" that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives" if they pick up the virus because they didn't take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hotels helping treat LA County's homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Newport Beach affirms support for suit seeking to reopen beaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newport Beach affirms support for suit seeking to reopen beaches
OC doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Chatsworth area
Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Thunderbirds expected to fly over SoCal to honor frontline workers
North and South Korean troops exchange fire along border
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
Show More
California issues oddly specific list of allowed outdoor activities
COVID-19: LA County officials report 38 additional deaths and 691 new cases
Organization brings community together while helping restaurants in Corona
SoCal man recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital
California's Modoc County defies COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News