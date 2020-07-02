Coronavirus Los Angeles

Dr. Ferrer on July 4th: Only celebrate with people in your household

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Since L.A. County beaches will be closed for the July 4th holiday, and there won't be firework shows, block parties or indoor restaurant dining. L.A. County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says please don't think backyard barbecues with friends and family are the solution.

"The safest thing to do is going to to be to celebrate this holiday like you've celebrated many other holidays over the past few months, with just people who live with you in your household," said Ferrer.


Ferrer applauded Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to halt inside dining at restaurants because the data shows there's a higher risk of spread indoors than outdoors. Restaurants are still allowed to offer outside dining and takeout.

"Over 1/3 of the restaurants we visited this past weekend were not in compliance. Their employees were not appropriately protected. More of the sites, the distancing measurements were not in effect," said Ferrer.

This as L.A. County saw its fourth straight day of over 2,000 reported in a single day, with 2,002 bringing the total number of those testing positive in the county to 105,507. The county saw 35 additional deaths bringing the total number of deaths 3,404. Ferrer said the spike in cases is happening for a variety of reasons, not just because of the protests or businesses reopening, but it all happening at once didn't help. In our ABC7 interview, Ferrer said the fact that neighboring counties like Ventura and Orange were moving ahead of L.A. County in their reopening also didn't encourage compliance.


"It felt OK to have a reopening when we were very clear about what everyone needed to do to create spaces that were as safe as possible," Ferrer said. "We needed to give more time for businesses to actually do that reset."


App users, for a better experience: Click here to view the story in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyoutbreakcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcoronavirus los angelescovid 19flucoronavirus deathseric garcettiinfectionflu preventionvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Garcetti: 'No mask, no service' should be policy for LA businesses
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 4th day in a row
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE man posts regrets over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
SoCal mom who touched hearts dies after battle with leukemia
Garcetti: 'No mask, no service' should be policy for LA businesses
Probe widens in Arcadia High School sex exploitation case
Man claiming to be jewelry thieves' father returns stolen rings
Show More
Some students having COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
Not wearing a mask in West Hollywood could cost you $300
3 teens accused of arson, looting during Santa Monica protest arrested
More TOP STORIES News