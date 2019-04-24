CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KABC) -- Concerns are growing over e-cigarettes and possible lung problems that could develop because of a bacteria the devices may carry.
Scientists from Harvard found the presence of a harmful bug in a quarter of vaping devices and refills.
Testing revealed cotton wicks used in e-cigs may be the source of contamination. Researchers say exposure to the toxins has been associated with a range of health problems including asthma, reduced lung function and inflammation.
To get more information on the study, click here.
E-cigs could contain harmful bacteria linked to lung problems
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News