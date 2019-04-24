Health & Fitness

E-cigs could contain harmful bacteria linked to lung problems

By Chris Gordon
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (KABC) -- Concerns are growing over e-cigarettes and possible lung problems that could develop because of a bacteria the devices may carry.

Scientists from Harvard found the presence of a harmful bug in a quarter of vaping devices and refills.

Testing revealed cotton wicks used in e-cigs may be the source of contamination. Researchers say exposure to the toxins has been associated with a range of health problems including asthma, reduced lung function and inflammation.

To get more information on the study, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmokinge cigarettesvapingu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News