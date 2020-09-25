Coronavirus California

'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, California health secretary says

There are "early signs" that coronavirus transmission is on the rise again, said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly in an afternoon briefing. He said he wanted to "raise an early flag" that things aren't trending in the right direction, especially in the Greater Sacramento area and Northern California.

If current trends hold, short-term forecasts predict hospitalizations to go up 89% in the next month, Ghaly said.

California currently has 2,578 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That number could rise to 4,864 by Oct. 25, Ghaly warned.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

We may be starting to see the effects of Labor Day socializing, which was two and a half weeks ago. Increased transmission may also be a result of more reopening allowed by California's switch to a four-tier reopening plan three and a half weeks ago.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

"With reopening we know that there's more opportunities for mixing and exposure to others that we're not frequently around," said Ghaly. "We've seen that before and we've done a good job to bring it down.

"It's really about not letting our guard down as we did earlier in the summer."

WATCH | Here's a breakdown of each tier in Newsom's reopening framework
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UCI students face unusual move-in week amid pandemic
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abandoned car parked in LA tow-away zone for months. Here's why
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Fontana police investigating after fetus found by employees
Disney+ Drive-In Festival coming to Santa Monica
Charles Barkley is taking heat for his Breonna Taylor comments
LA County COVID transmission rate prompts concern about surge
Show More
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Racism has cost America $16 trillion this century alone
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Mark Cuban calls for $1K stimulus checks every 2 weeks through November
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
More TOP STORIES News