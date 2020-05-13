Coronavirus

'This is serious': ER doctor talks about losing patients to COVID-19, discusses research underway on possible treatments

New research released shows how doctors are now using an antiviral therapy for COVID-19 patients
Researchers are continually testing out new treatments for COVID-19. Now, a study is underway looking at one approach that uses three different drugs.

The FDA the just approved a new type of test. What will the impact be as more people get results?

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care, joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss new research just released that shows how doctors are using an antiviral therapy for COVID-19 patients.

In the video above, Dr. Cardillo also discusses losing patients to COVID-19 and urges people to be mindful about the deadly virus.

New concerns for reopening schools emerge as cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome in kids rise.



Hector Hernandez, the CEO of Los Angeles Community Hospital, is recovering from COVID-19 with a new appreciation for the work performed by doctors and nurses.



