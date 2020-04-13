Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Cedars-Sinai clinical trial of experimental COVID-19 drug shows encouraging results

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The small trial of an experimental antiviral drug positioned as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has shown positive results, according to Cedars-Sinai officials.

An analysis co-authored by Dr. Jonathan Grein, the hospital's director of epidemiology, show an improvement in 68% of patients hospitalized with severe complications of COVID-19 who were treated with the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir.

Cedars-Sinai is among dozens of hospitals and clinics around the world participating in the trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

RELATED: Coronavirus: UC Irvine researchers first in Southern California to test new treatment for COVID-19

The experimental therapy was given to patients through a "compassionate use'' program that allows providers access to treatments not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration when a patient has a life-threatening condition and no other options are available.

The analysis, published online by The New England Journal of Medicine, evaluated data from 53 patients in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan who received at least one dose of remdesivir by March 7. The effort was led by Gilead Sciences, the pharmaceutical company that makes the experimental drug.

One of Cedars-Sinai's top officials noted definitive conclusions cannot be drawn from the results, but they are hopeful.

RELATED: UC Riverside researchers help to identify crucial protein linked to potential coronavirus vaccine

Currently, there is no proven treatment for COVID-19.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdrug treatmentcoronavirusu.s. & worldresearchstudycovid 19tests
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to properly wear a mask
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 31 additional deaths, 323 new COVID-19 cases
St. Vincent hospital reopens to treat COVID-19 patients
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
CA orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid COVID-19
Show More
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
Coronavirus: Union calls for safeguards for grocery store workers
More TOP STORIES News