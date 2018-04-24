CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Expert suggests ergonomic assessment to be healthy at home

EMBED </>More Videos

Ergonomics is fitting the task to the person not the person to the task. We pay a lot of attention to repetitive stress injuries at work, but experts say we're ignoring what we do at home. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ergonomics is fitting the task to the person not the person to the task. We pay a lot of attention to repetitive stress injuries at work, but experts say we're ignoring what we do at home.

Experts said the path to a pain-free body begins at home.

Lunona Burton used to watch television from an unhealthy position. Her screen wasn't eye level and her sofa was too low. The combination added to her neck and back pain.

"I had to have cervical and lumbar surgery," Burton said.

She also had to have surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome.

"This pain was no joke, and I don't want to experience it again," she said.

Kaiser Permanente Ergonomics specialist Valentina Sendin helped Burton fix her workplace, but she said many people don't realize ergonomics needs to be taken seriously everywhere, especially at home.

"If you want to be safe in your home, you want to make changes to keep your body healthy," Sedin said.

The first thing Sendin recommended to Burton was to switch out her standard 15-inch tall toilet to a 19-inch one.

"And it really took a lot of the pressure off my knees," Burton said.

Sendin said most injuries occur in the bathroom. People brush their teeth two or three times a day. The constant twisting and flexing can be difficult, especially if you have wrist pain like Burton.

"We changed it out to an electric toothbrush so that the brush was actually doing the work," Sendin said.

The fewer faucet knobs you have to twist, the better. Burton switched to levers and all her soaps and lotions are pumps. She doesn't even have to flip a switch for the lights because she installed automatic lights.

In the kitchen, her everyday utensils are within reach. Sendin suggested an important tip for anyone who does a lot of chopping.

"Keeping your knives sharp will also reduce the amount of effort required to cut," she said.

Also, opt for a hands-free trash can.

"All you have to do is step on the pedal," Burton said.

In the laundry room, a raised work area means no more stooping, and getting Burton's adorable doggie into bed at night meant a lot of lifting, so Burton bought her puppy steps.

"So I don't have to lift her because my bed is kind of high," she said.

Her couch is high as well. It helps Burton stay seated at a 90-degree angle, which her back appreciates.

"I don't have any aches and pains," she said.

Sendin recommends everyone get a home ergonomic assessment because the longer you wait, the harder it is on your body.

"The object of ergonomics is that the tools work for us, not us work for the tools," Sendin said. "It's fitting the job or the task to the individual versus the individual trying to fit the task."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthhealthy livinghome
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News