Experts weigh in on things that help stick with New Year health resolutions

With exercise and healthy eating as the top two resolutions of 2018, experts weigh in on what you can do to keep those health goals for the upcoming year.
Sarah Reinertsen makes fitness sound easy, but the Iron Woman triathlete lost her leg when she was 7 years old and has worked very hard to make movement a priority.
"I feel the most alive when I get to exercise and play," she said. "The way that I stay motivated is I keep signing up," said Reinertsen.
She races: a 10K, bike race or a triathlon.
She says remove all the barriers for your excuses. Set your clothes out the night before. Pack a snack, even set an alarm as a reminder.
"It might not be the alarm to wake up. Let's say you're doing it at noon, I set the alarm for 15 minutes before to remind myself to prep," Reinertsen said.
If you are hitting the gym instead of the trail, get a buddy to keep you accountable.
"Be consistent and get moving. Stop making excuses," said trainer Mike Donavanik.
Donavanik has a clear-cut strategy. He says you should schedule workout time into your week and stick to it.
"Whether that's five days a week at the gym, three days a week, two days a week, just one day a week...whatever your fitness level is, just get moving. Make it an appointment and don't cancel," Donavanik said.
Nutrition also needs structure, but dietitian Patricia Bannan says choose wisely.
"In terms of what the experts say are the best plans to follow -- in terms of the the U.S. News & World Report -- continues to be No. 1: The Mediterranean diet and also the D.A.S.H. diet," Bannan shared. "The reason is they're not really diets, they are much more lifestyle, particularly the Mediterranean diet."
D.A.S.H. is the dietary approach to stop hypertension.
Both diets are rich in plant-based foods, whole grains, legumes and nuts, with olive oil and spices to keep things tasty. Lean proteins are more of a condiment than the heart of the meal.
Trends aside, a well-planned, common-sense approach might just be the ticket.
