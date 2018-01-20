Explore 3 New Yoga Spots In Los Angeles

Hot 8 Yoga
3150 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
Photo: Vincent N./Yelp
A new yoga studio, Hot 8 Yoga, recently opened in Koreatown. The local yoga chain has several other locations in the Los Angeles area, including Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Pasadena.
There's a wide range of classes for yogis at all levels: beginner vinyasa, yoga barre, and sculpt. (You can see the full list of classes here.)
Located on the second floor of its building, the studio itself also features floor-to-ceiling windows in its two practice rooms, which allows light to filter through during classes. Other facilities include showers and lockers.
If you want to try the studio out, Hot 8 offers a free week for new students.
Yelp users are excited about Hot 8 Yoga, which currently holds 4.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Robert L., who was one of the first users to visit Hot 8 Yoga on January 2nd, wrote: "I've been practicing at Hot 8 since I moved to LA in February 2014. First at the Beverly Hills studio, then Pasadena when it opened, and now Koreatown...Overall, a big thumbs up for this newest Hot 8 studio. What better way to start a new year than with a new yoga practice at a brand new, beautiful studio?"
Nadia P. said: "Amazing new studio! Hot 8 yoga has the best classes and instructors, hands down. I am thankful to be a part of this new hot studio!"
Hot 8 Yoga is open Monday-Thursday from 6am-9pm, Friday from 6am-8pm, Saturday from 7am-1pm, and Sunday from 7am-8pm.
CorePower Yoga
3131 S Hoover St., University Park
Photo: CorePower Yoga/Yelp
Located at USC Village, this newest CorePower Yoga studio is part of a chain that has locations across the country.
The one-hour classes focus on yoga sculpt, which involves free weights and strength-training moves; and hot power fusion, which include "postures that open the shoulders, hips and spine while strengthening your core and upper body."
With its location close to the university, the studio also "aims to offer classes at an affordable price for college students," the Daily Trojan reports. New students can take classes for free during their first week.
With a three-star Yelp rating, CorePower Yoga is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Truc N., who was one of the first users to visit CorePower Yoga on January 5th, wrote: "I've been a member of CPY for many years, and I go every day, so when this studio opened I was very excited. I love the location as it is very central, close to the freeway and next to TJ/Target."
Joseph K. noted: "Overall, great instructors with good energy--Molly is fantastic!--and easy, validated parking lot with friendly attendants if you ever have an issue."
CorePower Yoga is open daily from 6am-10pm.
Mystic Journey Yoga
1702 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
Photo: Mystic Journey Yoga/Yelp
Offering a little something for everyone, Mystic Journey Yoga recently opened in Venice.
Classes include yoga, meditation classes, special events, workshops, one-on-one private energy sessions, and a gallery collection of large specimen crystals.
There are also special workshops like pre-natal reiki and a "transformative coaching circle." (You can check out the full list of classes and events here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating, Mystic Journey Yoga has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Joy S., who was one of the first users to visit Mystic Journey Yoga on December 9th, wrote: "Not even a shadow of a doubt: this place deserves five stars. It's been almost one month since I became a member for $99 per month (price goes up to $120 when renewing). It's been totally worth it because I take approximately seven classes per week."
Yelper Elana R. wrote: "Beautiful studio adjacent to crystal gallery. Tried the yin-and-yang flow taught by Sara, and it was exactly what I needed: a sweet gentle flow, which was perfect for me."
Mystic Journey Yoga is open daily from 8am-9pm.