Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal, unlikely to be under control globally

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says there a very good chance the new coronavirus "will assume a seasonal nature" because it is unlikely to be under control globally.

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet this year. That means the U.S. could see the "beginning of a resurgence" during the next flu season.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Fauci says the prospect of a resurgence is the reason the U.S. is working so hard to get its preparedness "better than it was." He says that includes working to develop a vaccine and conducting clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.

Fauci also says states that don't have stay-at-home orders are not putting the rest of the country at risk as much as they are putting themselves at risk.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: LA church offers alternate way to celebrate Palm Sunday
Fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during COVID-19 crisis
US Surgeon General: This week will be 'our Pearl Harbor moment'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Riverside County residents ordered to stay home, cover faces when leaving
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
U.S. 'wasted' months before preparing for COVID-19 pandemic
Local ER nurse shares COVID-19 recovery with video diary
Coronavirus: LA church offers alternate way to celebrate Palm Sunday
Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules
Birthing center in Arcadia takes precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Disney waives monthly payments for parks' annual passholders
All-star comedians join forces for livestream COVID-19 benefit show
Projected number of COVID-19 deaths in California decreases, model shows
SoCal storm: Rain expected Sunday as new system moves into region
Pandemic creates uncertainty for OC couple, surrogate mother
More TOP STORIES News