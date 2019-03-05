Health & Fitness

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could result in unintended pregnancy

A nationwide voluntary recall for certain birth control pills was announced because of a packaging error that increases the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

By ABC7.com staff
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide voluntary recall for certain birth control pills.

Apotex Corp. is recalling four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets that have been distributed nationwide because of a packaging error that increases the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

As a result of the error, a patient may miss a pill or may take a placebo instead of an active pill, which could cause an adverse event or unintended pregnancy.

More information can be found on the FDA's website.
