HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app 'Natural Cycles'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Food and Drug Administration approved marketing for a pregnancy prevention app that relies on daily body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information. (Natural Cycles)

By ABC7.com staff
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing of the first smartphone app to prevent pregnancy.

The app, Natural Cycles, doesn't involve taking any medication. Instead the app contains an algorithm that calculates the days of the month the woman is likely to be fertile.

It does that by daily body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information.

A basal body thermometer is taken daily by women immediately when waking up in the morning. The reading is then entered into the app.

The agency said in a press release that 15,570 women who used the app for an average of eight months were involved in clinical studies that analyzed the effectiveness of the app.

The company behind the app says it has a 1.8 percent failure rate in its testing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFDAappspregnancywomenwomen and healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
How to avoid jet lag while traveling
Om improvement: The 4 best yoga spots in Santa Ana
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Florida man charged in fatal 'stand your ground' shooting
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
Pilot killed in Sylmar plane crash ID'd Disney employee
Show More
LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering CA professor
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
More News