COVID-19 vaccine

FDA expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15 this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand COVID-19 vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds as early as this week.

Health experts say the agency is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's drug for that age group any day now. The decision would allow middle school students and all high school students to get the shots.

Pfizer says clinical trials showed the vaccine was 100% effective for that age group. Right now, its vaccine is authorized only for people 16 and older.



Caleb Chung, 12, participated in the company's trial earlier this year.

"I definitely hope we get back to whatever we would call normal," he said.

If authorized, that age group may start receiving the Pfizer vaccine later this month.

Experts say vaccinating younger populations is critical, because even though they are less likely to get seriously ill, they can still contract the virus and spread it to others - especially when indoors or interacting with people outside of their household.

Children now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Dr. Michael Osterholm previously supported sending children back to school, but says now the situation has changed.

