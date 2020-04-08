Coronavirus

FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams

By
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about unauthorized test kits that may be marketed to test for COVID-19 at home.

Coronavirus-related fraud is already so widespread, the Department of Justice has directed all 94 U.S. attorneys to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator for their districts.

In Kentucky, public officials hunted down fake test site scammers who were allegedly charging more than $200 per test.

Earlier this month, the FDA and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to seven companies advertising products that claim to cure, treat or prevent coronavirus.

The Clear Lake Shores Police Department posted on Facebook that it has not authorized any company to go door-to-door offering to do home screening or testing for COVID-19.

Officials are trying to spread the message that the FDA has not authorized any test available to purchase for testing yourself at home.

They say they see the public health value in expanding the availability of testing and are working with developers for an accurate test that may include home collection.

Another scam to be on the lookout for is fake providers.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says scammers are also contacting people by phone and e-mail, pretending to be doctors or hospitals who have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 before demanding payment for that treatment.

Just last week, the FTC said it had received more than 7,800 coronavirus-related complaints with consumers reporting losses of $4.77 million.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
The best NHL coronavirus pause trend? Players adding dogs to the family
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday
Saugus man accused of assaulting his mom over toilet paper
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis, ABC News sources say
Some SoCal doctors to begin new rapid testing to detect COVID-19 immunity
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
Show More
SoCal's air quality improving
COVID-19 update: LA County opens 2 new testing sites
OC firefighter back to work after surviving COVID-19
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
SoCal's religious communities stay connected amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News