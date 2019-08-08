Health & Fitness

FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures

A new health alert is out about a possible danger related to vaping.

The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms that may be related to e-cigarettes.

In addition to seizures, some people have reported fainting or tremors.

Investigators have yet to determine whether there is a direct link to vaping.

The reported cases happened between 2010 and 2019.

They involved both first-time and experienced e-cigarette users.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvaping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 2 injured in Orange County stabbing rampage
Driver killed after crashing into Arcadia flower shop
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in Sylmar car crash
Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway for 11 hours
I.E. school principal beats rare cancer with 'superhero' help
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Trump visits shooting sites amid protests
Show More
County health officials warning about measles case at LAX
Porter Ranch residents demand action over Aliso Canyon
L.A. considers proposal to ban the possession of assault weapons
Can 'background TV' impact your young child's development?
2 dead after single-engine plane crashes at Camarillo Airport
More TOP STORIES News