FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures

A new health alert is out about a possible danger related to vaping.The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms that may be related to e-cigarettes.In addition to seizures, some people have reported fainting or tremors.Investigators have yet to determine whether there is a direct link to vaping.The reported cases happened between 2010 and 2019.They involved both first-time and experienced e-cigarette users.