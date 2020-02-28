Coronavirus

Coronavirus: First 2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico, official says

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's health secretary announced Friday that the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill.

MORE: 33 current cases of coronavirus confirmed in Calif.
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Newsom addresses California's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus with an unknown origin in a Bay Area woman being treated at UC Davis Medical Center. However, a state health official says the risk to the public remains low.


At least five family contacts of the first patient have been placed in isolation. He said one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to the northern Italian region where there has been an outbreak.

Brazil on Wednesday confirmed Latin America's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.

MORE: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself from coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Track the latest developments at abc7.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicocoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks plunge on virus fears, heading for worst week since 2008
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Dow drops nearly 1,200 points amid coronavirus fears
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by LA deputies
Chase ends in violent crash on 405 in Van Nuys
Long Beach officials ramp up precautions against coronavirus
Stocks plunge on virus fears, heading for worst week since 2008
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
OC woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens
Congressman: LA County's voting system has major flaw
Show More
Top LA County school official warns against coronavirus panic
SoCal man details alleged sexual abuse by former Olympian
Cops offer to test meth for coronavirus in social media post
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
More TOP STORIES News