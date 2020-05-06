Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Kaiser Permanente in Anaheim discharges first COVID-19 patient after 46 days of treatment

A 43-year-old man who spent more than six weeks hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente in Anaheim while fighting coronavirus has been discharged.
By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Forty-six days ago, the very first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the Kaiser Permanente center in Anaheim. After weeks of treatment, Corey Hurd is finally going home.

There were cheers from the local medical team that never stopped working to save his life for more than a month. Hurd held up a sign that read: "Keep calm. I'm finally going home."

"He was very excited and he called his wife. You could hear the excitement in her voice," said Jeissel Restor, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Orange County Anaheim - Medical Center.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Doctor of COVID-19 patient with longest stay at Orange County hospital discusses journey to recovery

The 43-year-old was admitted on March 16, the Anaheim hospital's first COVID-19 patient. Doctors said he was in good health until he started experiencing overall malaise, fever and difficulty breathing.

"Quickly escalated to respiratory failure requiring the ventilator," said Dr. Johnny Ju.

Doctors were about to perform a tracheostomy to place a breathing tube in his neck.

"We generally do those when someone's been off the ventilator for a couple of weeks or more and they're not expected to get better or come off the ventilators," Dr. Ju said.

Then, what doctors call a blessing - shortly before surgery, Hurd began to breathe on his own.

RELATED: Coronavirus Survivor: Man says he lost 100 pounds, spent a month in the hospital while battling COVID-19

Just over three weeks later, he was heading home.

Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente said Hurd told them he credits his recovery to the power of prayer, adding his health care team saved his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessanaheimorange countyhealthcoronavirushospitalkaiser permanentesurvivor storycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Submit your coronavirus questions for virtual town hall
Flower wholesalers in LA allowed to reopen ahead of Mother's Day
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
LAPD officer to be arraigned for off-duty shooting of fellow officer
Downey teacher surprised on Zoom during 3rd grade class
See list of emergency cooling centers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News