One of the creators of the app Sweat Factor, Mike Donavanik has his finger on the pulse of Los Angeles workouts.
"The biggest trend right now is boxing for sure. Boxing is the biggest thing, the hottest thing. Even though it's existed for years, studios have found a way to box it up into a pretty package," Donavanik said.
A recent survey of fitness professionals from the American College of Sports Medicine looked at the top 20 global fitness trends. The top spot belongs to wearable technology, which Donavanik loves.
"It's here to stay and it's going to get more integrated into our lives and not just fitness. I can't wait for the day, where it's just planted in you," Donavanik said.
Group exercise takes the second spot as many enjoy working out in a community setting.
"It makes me get up when I don't want to," said Richard Giorla, fitness expert.
Giorla recently created fitness boutique HIIT 11, where you can buddy up at 11 stations for a high intensity interval workout. HIIT also happens to be the third most popular trend - as HIIT's strength and fat burning effects has been shown to help any age at any workout level.
So what are some of the other top 10 trends? Fitness programs for older adults, body weight training, personal training and yoga.
And while they're still around you'll see less stability ball workouts, sport-specific training, Zumba and Boot Camp. All have fallen off the ACSM top 20 list.
"Things that are really impactful on your body are kind of phasing out. CrossFit and things like that," said trainer Katie Siegel.
Another positive direction the ACSM survey observed: Working out solely to lose weight is no longer in the top 10. It was No. 1 when the survey began in 2007.
"So many people are getting in shape now to get strong. It's no longer about weight loss or burning calories, especially for women to get strong, to be strong, to feel good. I love that," Donavanik said.
Exercise as medicine took the 10th spot. The global initiative is focused on having health care providers include a physical fitness assessment as part of every patient visit. They also urge exercise professionals to guide their clients to make health their goal.
