Pandemic: After surviving COVID, Fontana ER nurse vows to help his patients do the same

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana Medical Center charge nurse Marcial Reyes went from being caregiver to patient. Covid putting him in a hospital bed fighting for his life. He has even intubated for nearly two weeks.Marcial Reyes saying he felt like he was drowning, gasping for air. He says he woke up with a tube in his throat and that's when he realized he was really sick."Covid hit Marcial in mid March.. As if getting the virus wasn't bad enough. He passed the illness to his wife and son.Marcial) Marcial saying the most draining part of it knowing that his family was sick and that he gave it to them."Marcial fighting back tears thinking about what Covid was doing to his family and the was too sick himself to help them.His family recovering giving Marcial a sense of peace. He began vowing to fight on and beat the virus himself.Marcial saying when he was done fighting Covid he wanted to get back to work fighting Covid for his patients that's what kept him going.Marcial did recover. Doctors telling him upon getting better he would need months to recover. Not good enough for Marcial. Like a hard charging general on the war path fighting Covid for his patients he went back to work in record time.Marcial saying he was released May 13th to go back to work May 15th.We call our medical professionals hero's. Marcial Reyes is living proof they are hero's with a passion to protect and serve all of us in this fight against covid or any illness. Leo Stallworth ABC7 eyewitness news.10470832